The vast majority of Canadians are in favour of prohibiting non-essential travel between the provinces at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

A whopping 80 per cent of people polled by Research Co. said they either "strongly" or "moderately" agree with such a ban, compared to only 17 per cent who said they disagree. Three per cent of respondents said they aren't sure.

Pollsters also found widespread support for a similar prohibition on travel within the provinces, though that measure was slightly less popular. Some 72 per cent of those polled said travel for non-essential reasons should be banned inside their own province, while 23 per cent disagreed.

Federal public health guidelines currently strongly discourage all non-essential travel, both national and international, but it's not illegal.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians to expect more travel restrictions in the near future, though it's unclear what measures are being considered.

Research Co. also asked whether in-class learning should be allowed for students from kindergarten to Grade 12. A slim majority of 51 per cent of respondents across the country said they either "strongly" or "moderately" agree that in-person instruction be allowed.

Nearly 90 per cent said they agree that the border with the United States should remain closed for non-essential travel. And on the topic of politicians who travelled over the holidays against public health advice, three-fifths of respondents said those elected officials should either resign or face a recall vote.

About one-quarter said what those politicians did is a "serious offence," but that it doesn't warrant resignations or recalls. Only five per cent said it was not a serious offence at all.

Asked whether they will take the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, about three-quarters of respondents said they either "definitely" or "probably" will be getting immunized against the coronavirus, while 16 per cent said they will not. Nine per cent were unsure.

The Research Co. survey was conducted online from Jan. 18 to 20 among 1,000 adults in Canada. The margin of error is said to be plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.