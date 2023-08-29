‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm

Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.

“It's been the most chaotic we've ever seen here,” said Tyler Debow, owner of Miracle Dent Repair in Winnipeg.

Debow said the shop had already been booking repairs into November due to hail claims from earlier storms this year.

“Now this storm hit, so I can see this is probably going to take us well into another year to at least repair everything,” he said.

According to a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) spokesperson, more than 3,000 claims for hail damage have been received since Thursday’s storm.

MPI employees went on strike Monday after not being able to reach a deal with the Crown corporation.

Debow said the ongoing job action is only making the situation more complicated.

“We’re fielding hundreds of calls a day - all basically the same question as to what's the process due to the strike,” Debow said. “Our customers are a little bit lost as to how to begin the process of getting their claim done.”

Customers are being referred to MPI-accredited repair shops for vehicle estimates and repairs as a result of the strike that started Monday.

“Removing the barrier to report first to MPI, before going to a repair shop, will actually simplify the process for Manitobans,” said Ward Keith, chair of MPI’s board of directors, on Monday. “Because it's one less step that they have to deal with, waiting on at a time when when hail claims are coming in fast and furious.”

Amber Lahti is among those waiting for a repair.

"All of our vehicles now have hail damage, and we are the fortunate ones where we can still drive them,” she said.

Lahti said she called MPI 70 times last week after the storm. Now, with the strike, she doesn’t expect her claim to be resolved anytime soon.

Debow has for Manitobans who are frustrated and waiting for repairs.

"Be patient. Don't get angry at me on the phone," he said.