Most dangerous intersections in Metro Vancouver, according to ICBC
New data from ICBC shows which intersections in Metro Vancouver saw the highest number of crashes last year.
In total, there were 72,999 collisions at intersections on the Lower Mainland in 2022 and 38,754 people were injured, according to the provincial insurer. Information on fatalities has not yet been updated. The data excludes incidents in parking lots and those involving parked vehicles.
The most dangerous intersection was Highway 1 and 264 Street in Langley, with 240 crashes. Boundary Road and Grandview Highway on the Vancouver-Burnaby border was next on the list with 190. Surrey's King George Boulevard and 88th Avenue saw 182 crashes.
Highway 1 at Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby and Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam saw 175 and 172 crashes, respectively.
More details and the full list are available online.
Several bridges in the region saw higher numbers of collisions than any of these intersections. There were 313 collisions on the Alex Fraser Bridge, 266 on the Knight Street Bridge, 241 on the Port Mann Bridge.
The most dangerous intersection for pedestrians was Main and East Hastings streets on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, where nine people were struck last year.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.