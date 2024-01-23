Most effluent contained on site, Algoma Steel says of Jan. 20 incident

Algoma Steel provided an update Tuesday on the Jan. 20 incident at its coke-making plant when a structure supporting utilities piping collapsed.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Jan. 20, the steelmaker issued a news release reporting that no one was injured in the collapse and only coke-making processes were affected and all other operations at the mill were not affected.

“Algoma advised that the water-related environmental release was fully contained by the evening of Jan. 20, with most of the effluent being contained on-site,” Algoma Steel said in a news release.

“As a result, Algoma currently believes that there is a low risk of impact to the adjacent waterway. The company remains in contact with regulatory authorities, union leadership and local stakeholders including Indigenous communities.”

A repair plan for the coke-making plant is being developed, the company said, and limited production has resumed at the three coke-production units.

“At the time of the coke-making incident, for safety reasons blast furnace operations were temporarily suspended while the site was secured,” the release said.

“Upon the normal course resumption of iron production, Algoma experienced issues at the blast furnace related to other utilities supplying the facility as an unexpected consequence of the coke-making incident. As a result, the blast furnace was taken offline and work is underway to restart the furnace.”

Algoma expects the blast furnace and production should resume within two weeks.

WORKERS SENT HOME

“Algoma currently believes that it can source adequate coke from third-party suppliers to augment coke production and coke inventory on site,” the release said.

“Algoma has given notice to relevant insurance providers and continues to complete assessments and advance repairs to expedite a return to normal operations while prioritizing the ongoing safety of its employees, the community and the environment.”

Some workers at Algoma have received layoff notices, United Steelworkers Local 2251 confirmed Tuesday.

“The union was informed this morning that shifts were being cancelled and some of our members were being sent home,” the message said.

More information can be found by calling the union hall at 705-942-3900.

Sault MP Terry Sheehan said in a news release that he has been in contact with Algoma Steel and is monitoring the situation.

“I have also been in contact with Service Canada, and they will help to communicate the available resources and benefits to all eligible Algoma steelworkers who face work stoppages,” Sheehan said.