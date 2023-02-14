Most homeowners' insurance covers explosion damage

Many homeowners in the Orléans area have been busy calling insurance companies following Monday’s explosion.

From broken windows to cracked drywall and falling siding, what does insurance cover?

It was an explosion so powerful it could be felt in surrounding areas. As far as 10 km away, there were even reports of "seismic signals" recorded according to Natural Resources Canada.

A force that strong creates damage.

Jean-Sebastian Beauchamp says the blast knocked his windows loose.

"If I push really hard it can probably come off completely," he told CTV News.

His home is about 200 metres away from the blast site. Some windows and soffits were damaged.

"That's what we can tell right now. We're going to get the roof inspected later just to make sure nothing damaged inside," he explained.

Beauchamp has contacted his insurance company already.

"We’re good to stay here," he said. "They’re going to be coming within the next 24 to 48 hours just to make sure everything is really, really good, and then we’ll figure out the plans on how to get these things fixed later."

Many of his neighbours' homes have similar damage. Throughout the day on Tuesday, insurance adjusters and appraisers could be seen visiting their clients in the area.

"If you have purchased an insurance policy, most of the time damage caused by explosion is covered," said Anne Marie Thomas, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Unlike coverage you may need to purchase additionally, Thomas says damage from explosions is typically in most policies.

"Things like flood or sewer back-up, they are excluded in the actual policy, which is why you have to buy the extra coverage, but damage caused by explosion is, in most cases, covered."

Thomas says if you notice damage, make sure you’re safe and that you document everything. She suggests taking pictures and keeping records. Hold on to your receipts, Thomas says, if you have to stay in a hotel or purchase materials to prevent further damage; that might be covered under your policy, as well.

Thomas says to contact your insurance company—most have 24-hour claim hotlines you can contact—and if you’re not sure what to do you, can also contact the IBC online or by calling 1-844-227-5422.