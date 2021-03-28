Most Jasper National Park campgrounds online bookings set to open in April

Reservations for Jasper National Park campgrounds will soon open online for the summer 2021 season.

Parks Canada said in a news release that online campground reservations for most of Jasper National Park will open in April, earlier than normal.

“This provides more time to arrange your holiday plans, consider the latest COVID-19 measures, and reduces the need for canceling reservations made far in advance,” Parks Canada said.

Reservations for the following campgrounds and accommodation open on April 9 at 8 a.m. MST:

Wapiti Campground

Wabasso Campground

Pocahontas Campground

Overflow Campground (for May 21-24 only)

Palisades Centre

Wapiti Campground will open May 5 and be available for bookings until Oct. 25. Wabasso, Pocahontas, and Overflow Campgrounds will open May 19 and be open until September.

Backcountry camping reservations will open on April 16 at 8 a.m. MST.

Whistlers Campground reservations will open on a separate launch day in June. Parks Canada has yet to announce this date and says it is dependent on when renovations will be complete.

According to Parks Canada, all other frontcountry campgrounds are non-reservable and available to park visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parks Canada encourages visitors to book in advance in order to avoid any disappointment. They also say visitors should create their My Parks Canada Reservation Account in advance of online booking days opening to be prepared, as they expect high volumes of traffic.

“Demand is heaviest from June through September, with July and August being the busiest. To avoid disappointment, make sure you have a camping reservation before coming to Jasper National Park.”