Most London area schools closed as education workers begin mass walkout

Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 55,000 education workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, moved forward with strike action despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park making it illegal.

Several hundred local education support workers protested outside MPP Peggy Sattler’s officer on Commissioners Road in London as they seek support for the now illegal walkout.

“I’m an ECE teacher. I don’t get paid in the summer. I don’t get paid at March break. I have to go on EI. I don’t want to. I have to have a second job to pay bills,” strike captain Andrea Melville said.

Those out supporting education workers includes other unions, members of the public, and teachers.

“They certainly don’t get paid enough for the amount of work that they do,” teacher Krista Allen said. “They are on their feet and running from the moment school starts until it ends. They are just go, go, go!”

Sattler said the Ontario government had plenty of opportunity to negotiate a deal with CUPE.

“They NDP did everything we could to try to block this illegitimate over reach of government power,” she said.

Meanwhile on Wellington Road South, CUPE members were protesting and attempting to crash the party at an unrelated Conservative event where Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton was speaking.

The attempt failed but McNaughton, limited by his role as labour minister, did speak to the media.

“I believe the best deals are reached at the table. Government, labour and business have to work together in this very difficult and challenging time, from an economic perspective.”

Most London area schools have closed as a result of the strike. London’s two major school boards, Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board notified parents Thursday that they will be closed and shift to online learning.

CUPE currently represents about 2,500 full-time Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) employees and 1,000 casual positions, according to the board.

The French public board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, which operates three elementary and one high school in London, has kept its schools open as CUPE represents maintenance and janitorial employees, there will be no direct classroom impact.

— With files from CTV News Toronto's Hannah Alberga and Sean Irvine.