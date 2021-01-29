The majority of Manitobans are not feeling confident in the province’s ability to manage the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine effectively.

According to a new poll out of the Angus Reid Institute, conducted between Jan. 20 to 24, 39 per cent of Manitobans said they are confident in the province’s abilities to get the vaccine process right, while 57 per cent said they aren’t confident.

Compared to other provinces, the poll found that Manitobans and Albertans expressed the least amount of confidence in their provincial governments.

However, Manitobans are even less confident in the federal government’s ability to distribute the vaccine effectively. The Angus Reid Institute found that only 34 per cent of Manitobans feel confident with the federal government’s vaccine distribution.

CONFIDENCE DROPPING ACROSS CANADA

Angus Reid asked respondents from across the country what they think of the federal government’s efforts to secure doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with 44 per cent of respondents saying the government has done a poor job and 36 per cent saying it has done a good job. Twenty per cent of respondents said they weren’t sure.

These numbers are notably different from the last time Angus Reid asked this same question to Canadians in December, when only 23 per cent of the population thought the government was doing a poor job and 47 per cent thought it was doing a good job in securing vaccine doses.

As for whether Canadians have confidence in the federal government to effectively manage the distribution of the vaccine to provinces and territories, nearly half (49 per cent) said they are not confident. This is a 13 per cent increase from the number of Canadians who expressed a lack of confidence in the federal government’s ability to manage distribution back in December.

The poll also found that 45 per cent of Canadians have confidence in the federal government, a drop of 13 per cent from last month.

MANITOBA’S VACCINE SITUATION

On Thursday, the province said Manitoba will be receiving close to 13,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than initially expected.

The province said it was told by the federal government that it would receive 12,870 fewer doses. This means Manitoba will get 161,460 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of March, as opposed to 174,330.

To date, Manitoba has administered 35,338 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 29,404 first doses and 5,934 second doses.

METHODOLOGY

The Angus Reid Institute surveyed 1,559 Canadian adults as part of this survey. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size would have a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

- With files from CTV Devon McKendrick.