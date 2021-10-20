Most members of the Winnipeg Police Service are fully vaccinated
The majority of the Winnipeg Police Service’s sworn and civilian workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Members were asked to declare their vaccine status by last Friday as they are essential emergency service providers and are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.
Police confirmed that 92 per cent of its sworn and civilian workforce is fully vaccinated, with the service hoping more members will choose to get the shot.
For those who are not fully vaccinated by the deadline, they will be subject to workplace requirements or restrictions, which will be announced at a later time.
In September, the City of Winnipeg announced it will be requiring vaccines for front-line employees, specifically those who have contact with vulnerable residents.
At the time, Michael Jack, the CAO for Winnipeg, said the city is exploring options for unvaccinated staff, including frequent testing or potential redeployment to roles that don’t require contact with the public.
In the 2020 annual report, there were just over 1,900 members of the Winnipeg police.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
-
Six-hour planned power outage at Huntsville hospital WednesdayA hospital in Huntsville has a planned power outage scheduled for much of Wednesday.
-
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidaysExperts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
-
Regina police investigating Monday death as homicideThe death of a man in a North Central home on Monday has been deemed a homicide by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
-
Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant CountyA large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.
-
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott callsThe Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games.
-
22 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new school outbreaks in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two more school outbreaks in the region.
-
Abandoned animals found on Haldimand County farm in critical condition: OPPProvincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
-
New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sectorLaila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
-
Stagnation near seasonal in Calgary? That's probably just fine.A rinse and repeat of weather conditions in Calgary.