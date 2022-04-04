Most N.S. schools closed due to spring snowfall; weather warnings in effect

Most schools in Nova Scotia are closed and weather warnings are in effect as a spring snowfall blankets parts of the Maritimes.

Special weather statements are in effect for central and eastern parts of Prince Edward Island. There are no school closures in P.E.I., but some schools are dismissing students early.

There are no school closures or weather warnings in New Brunswick today.

In Nova Scotia, schools are open in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, but all other schools in Nova Scotia are closed.

HRCE says it made the decision to keep schools open because less than 5 centimetres of snow is expected by 4 p.m. in the Halifax area, and temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through the day.

All HRCE schools are OPEN (April 4, 2022) & buses are running. Here's what informed today's decision:



• A forecast of snow accumulation of less than 5 cm by 4pm;

• Temperature above freezing throughout school day.







Buses were not running Monday morning, however, and no reason was given as to why. HRCE tweeted about buses at 7:51 a.m.

***UPDATE (7:47am): All schools in HRCE are open, however, transportation service providers have informed us that they are NOT running today (Monday, April 4, 2022).



We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.



More information to come.

WEATHER WARNINGS IN EFFECT



On P.E.I., special weather statements are in effect in Kings and Queens counties.

It was initially reported that central and eastern P.E.I. would see between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow Monday, but Environment Canada has updated snowfall totals to between 10 and 15 centimetres.

In Nova Scotia, a low-pressure system is bringing a mix of rain and snow to the province.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for every county in Nova Scotia, except for Annapolis and Kings counties, where special weather statements are in effect instead.

Special weather statements are also in effect in parts of Colchester, Cumberland, Digby and Yarmouth counties.

Environment Canada says some parts of northeastern Nova Scotia could see more than 30 centimetres of snow, while others will see between 15 and 25 centimetres. Between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow is expected elsewhere over mainland Nova Scotia.

Precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east Monday evening.