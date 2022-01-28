Most northeastern winter carnivals go virtual

Those looking forward to attending some of northeast's various winter carnivals in person this year will have to wait.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions still limiting capacity for public gatherings, most organizers of carnivals in the north say they're either holding a virtual or hybrid event for the second year running.

"We were hoping to do more of a hybrid before the holidays, so everything was planned out," said Cori Lemaitre, Walden Winter Carnival committee member.

"But then January hit and we decided with the new restrictions, let's go virtual and that way we can have this platform, have everything ready for everyone."

Planners in Sault Ste. Marie will have a few in-person skating and skiing events for Bon Soo, but most of the 15 events will take place online.

In a typical year, fireworks and concerts would kick off the event, but that won't be the case when it starts in February.

"We put those on hold, but we're hoping to do those at a later date, when it opens up, when we're allowed to have more people and a relaxed crowd that can come out and have fun," said Jeany White, general manager of Bon Soo.

North Bay's Le Carnval des Compagnons will also be held virtually.

Organizers of the Town of Cochrane's winter carnival will proceed with all its outdoor events running as planned and will be following public health guidelines for when it comes to planning its indoor events.