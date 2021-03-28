Most of Alberta under weather warnings and watches as wild weather expected

Environment Canada is predicting windy weather and spring storms today through Monday as the majority of the province is under weather watches, warnings, or both.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the province creating bands of active weather beginning this afternoon.

Rain showers, flurries, weak thunderstorms, and strong winds will move from northwest to southeast across the province. Bursts of heavy snow accompanied by strong winds could result in changing conditions.

According to Environment Canada, Western Alberta will be affected by late morning, while the Edmonton metropolitan region will be affected Sunday afternoon.

Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Wetaskiwin, Leduc, Ponoka, and Drayton Valley are to expect “active spring weather” with scattered flurries and winds gusting from 70 to 90 km/h.

WEATHER WARNINGS IN PLACE ACROSS ALBERTA INCLUDING WIND AND WINTER STORM WARNINGS

As of publication, 26 weather warnings, 11 snow squall watches, and seven special weather advisories were in place across Alberta.

Both Jasper and Banff National Park are under both a wind and winter storm warning with Environment Canada predicted total snowfall accumulations variable between 25 to 40 centimetres and strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h.

Most of central Alberta and the foothills region are predicted to receive periods of high winds.

Most parts of northeastern Alberta – including Fort McMurray, Lac La Biche, and – are under snowfall warnings with a total of 10 to 15 centimetres expected before snowfall tapers off early Tuesday morning. Environment Canada predicts the periods of heaviest snow to end by Monday afternoon.

All of southern Alberta are under wind warnings with some areas expecting snow squalls, like Medicine Hat, Suffield, Vulcan, Cardston, and Fort Macleod.

Calgary is also under a wind warning and snow squall watch.

A warning is issued when severe weather is actually occuring or imminently expected. A watch is issued when there is strong potential for severe weather. Weather advisories are used to cover different weather conditions that can be causes for public concern.

Environment Canada says weather alerts may be expanded as the weather systems develops.

For a list of all weather advisories in effect visit Environment Canada’s website.