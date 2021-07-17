Most of Canada now reporting lower COVID-19 infection rates than U.S. states

As COVID-19 cases trend downwards in Canada, most of the country is now reporting lower infection rates than all U.S. states.

The latest available data from CTVNews.ca’s interactive tracker shows that Yukon is currently the highest-ranked Canadian region for the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, sitting at the 8th spot out of 64 provinces, territories, and U.S. states. The rest of the Canadian provinces and territories are ranked 38th or lower.

Based off data, this is a significant change from two months ago when Canada was reporting its highest seven-day average of cases during the third wave.

At the time, Canada was reporting an average of more than 8,700 cases in a day. This translated to Canadian provinces moving up in rankings, with Alberta and Ontario being one of the top 10 regions in Canada and the U.S. with the highest daily average of cases.

Alberta even led all regions for the highest average of cases for the first two weeks of May before Manitoba took the number one spot for an entire month.

Now, Canada’s seven-day national average of COVID-19 cases is down to 380.

As of Thursday, Manitoba is also sitting in the bottom half of the list at the 36th spot, with an average of 37.4 cases per day per million people. This makes Manitoba the second highest ranked region in Canada after Yukon. Followed by Manitoba is Saskatchewan, sitting at the 48th spot with an average of 21.6 cases. The remaining Canadian provinces and territories have less than an average of 11 cases per day and take up the bottom 10 spots.