Most of missing bison herd found near North Bay

After 19 days on the run, six of eight Bison that went missing last month along Highway 64 near Crystal Falls, between Field and Sturgeon Falls, have been found.

The bison went missing Dec. 16 when high winds knocked over a tree, breaking a fence. One of the bison was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after they escaped.

Mesut Ates -- who owns the animals -- and the team of volunteers were able to bring six of the remaining seven home Wednesday afternoon.

Ates said one more still missing, but said he knows where it is. Weather permitting, he will get it Thursday.

“It’s been a long time," he said. "I’m exhausted and I’m hoping to get back to normal soon.”

Ates thanked everyone who helped him search for the missing animals, including those who searched on ATVs and horseback.

“We found them actually 15-20 kilometres away from the farm," he said. "They were in the bush in the night time and then they came out to graze in the field.”

Using a portable system, Mesut and the wranglers lured the bison with grain and hay and managed to load them into a trailer to transport them home.

“We have cows down the road, so we had one gate which shut when you pull a wire," said volunteer Sam Verlint. "As soon as they were in there, they were captured.”

Another volunteer, Dale Eastep, said he was happy to be part of the effort.

“I like helping people," Eastep said. "It’s good to help people in need.”

And Chris Maisonneuve said he has never seen such a collective effort over such a long period.

"People just wanted to help," Maisonneuve said. "The comradery and people just wanted to be here to help and that’s what it’s been for 19 days.”

For his part, Ates said he was deeply grateful for the help.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me from the beginning… right now I’m relieved. I got most of them so I’m happy.”