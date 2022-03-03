Most of Nova Scotia expected to see up to 15 cm of snow; special weather statement in effect

Many Nova Scotia students enjoyed a second snow day Thursday as another system moves through the region.

Several schools closed due to wintry weather on Wednesday, and many schools closed again on Thursday. Schools in Cumberland County, northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton were open, but opted to dismiss students early.

The Nova Scotia Community College also closed a number of its campuses Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across Nova Scotia. Much of the province is expected to see up to 15 centimetres of snowfall by Thursday evening.

The wintry weather made for a tricky commute, as heavy snow quickly accumulated on roads and highways across the province Thursday afternoon.

In Halifax, police responded to a number of collisions and warned motorists about deteriorating road conditions.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will enforce its overnight winter parking ban between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday. Vehicles must be off municipal streets during those hours, or they could be ticketed or towed.

Halifax Transit says several bus routes will be operating on snow plans, which means buses may have to be re-routed around hills and “tricky areas.”