Most of Ontario under heat warning with climatologist saying 'warmest part of summer has yet to come'

Most of Ontario, including the City of Toronto, is under a heat warning and one expert saying this could be the beginning of a “warmer than usual” summer.

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to reach about 40 C with the humidex over the next two days, with little overnight relief.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday afternoon, predicting “hot and humid conditions” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Daytime high temperatures reaching near 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the upper thirties are expected Tuesday and Wednesday,” the warning says.

The weather agency is forecasting a high of 32 C on Tuesday, feeling like 40 C with the humidex. On top of that, there is a 40 per cent risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the temperature is expected to rise to 31 C with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada warns hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality and that residents should watch for signs of heat illness. Symptoms include swelling, rashes, cramps, heat exhaustion, fainting, and heat stroke.

While slightly cooler temperatures are expected Thursday, Environment Canada is still predicting a high of 29 C.

Senior climatologist for Environment Canada Dave Phillips warned that the rest of July and August may be “warmer than normal” across Canada.

“We really are at what we call the dog days of summer,” he told CTV News Channel. “A month after the longest day comes the hottest temperatures on average and our models suggest that going ahead, the warmest part of the summer has yet to come.”