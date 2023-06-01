Most of Ontario will see two straight days of extreme heat

Much of Ontario will be experiencing a multi-day heat event starting on Thursday.

According to an Environment Canada heat warning, temperatures are expected to reach about 30 C, with little overnight relief.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the weather agency said in their warning.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

The weather agency released a special air quality statement later in the morning, warning of the possibility of deteriorating air quality. More than a dozen cities are covered under the statement, with Environment Canada saying that moderate air quality values are expected throughout the day with potential high risk values Thursday afternoon.

Individuals should drink plenty of water and remain in cooler places if possible, the statement says.

In Toronto, temperatures are supposed to reach a high of 31C on both Thursday and Friday, feeling more like 34 C with humidity.

On Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with an overnight low of 17 C.

Temperatures are forecast to be a bit more comfortable over the weekend, with a high of 22 C.

The two-day heat event could be reminiscent of a wider summer forecast, with The Weather Network predicting a “come-and-go” type of season across Canada.

Periods of hot and dry weather intertwined with bursts of cooler temperatures are expected.

The Weather Network is also predicting fewer days with 30-degree temperatures compared to previous years.