Most of Porcupine Health Unit area will move into next stage of reopening

As Ontarians look forward to entering Stage 2 of the province's re-opening plan Wednesday, there is news today that Timmins and other northern communities will be included.

After COVID-19 case numbers finally eased in recent weeks, the Porcupine Health Unit allowed the area to enter Stage 1 of re-opening last Friday.

And there had been fears the COVID-19 count was still too high to go to Stage 2. But word came Monday, and it's news that people and businesses have been anxious to hear.

Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, confirmed the good news.

“We’ve worked hard -- all of us -- and we have made it through it and I’m positive that same continued determination, that sense of northern resiliency in working together will move us into the second step and beyond in great stead," Catton said.

"So we’re very, very grateful and just want to encourage people to keep up the great work that got us here because that will allow us to continue move forward and get through this pandemic and get through it together.”

Some restrictions will continue for the Moosonee area and other places on the James Bay coast. People are asked to head to the health unit's website to see what restrictions are still in place.

The Porcupine Health Unit reported six new COVID-19 cases Monday, all in the James Bay and Hudson Bay region. A total of 44 cases were resolved.

-Written for the web by Darren MacDonald