Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds

A recently study conducted on behalf the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers label speeding as a big problem within the province and that's three per cent higher compared to last year.

"Speeding continues to be the most common dangerous driving behaviour that drivers are both witnessing and engaging in," said CAA community relations consultant Michael Stewart, in a news release last week.

The study also found that 81 per cent of drivers surveyed have witnessed others speeding but only 38 per cent admit to doing it themselves.

Among those who admit to speeding, almost two thirds drive between 10-19 km/hr over the speed limit.

“In reality, anything going over the speed limit whether that be 1, 5, 10 kilometres over the speed limit is technically speeding and that’s why there is that bit of a difference between 38 per cent admitted to speeding and 81 per cent witnessed speeding on our roads,” said Stewart in an interview with CTV News.

“It’s important to note the 38 per cent that did admit to speeding, about two thirds of the drivers said they sped between about 10 and 19 kilometres over the speed limit.”

According to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation, travelling even 10 km/hr over the speed limit increases the likelihood of a collision by 60 per cent, while saving the average driver only four minutes on their commute.

CAA surveyed 1,500 licensed drivers who have access to a vehicle what their main concerns were about their fellow motorists. Officials said surveys like this help raise safety concerns with the public and flag any trends it should be addressing.

NOT SURPRISED

Officials with the Timmins Police Service (TPS) told CTV News they are not surprised by the findings.

“Speeding is immediately identified as a causal factor in most any collision that takes place,” said TPS’ communication coordinator Marc Depatie.

“Apart from driver error it is the single most identifiable contributing to these types of collisions that result in serious injury and death so it’s a cause for concern for the Timmins Police Service.”

PHOTO RADAR

According to another recent survey of Ontarians who have received tickets from Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras, 77 per cent believe that ASE can help deter speeding – but one in four drivers said they try to avoid roads with an ASE. The survey also found that 44 per cent are likely to increase their speed after passing an ASE camera.

STEEP PENALTIES

The rise in speeding and stunt driving prompted the Ontario government to introduce tougher fines and penalties in 2021.

Drivers caught by police travelling 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit, or 40 km/hr or more on roads with a speed limit less than 80 km/hr, face:

An immediate licence suspension for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

If convicted, drivers face a minimum fine of $2,000, up to a maximum of $10,000.

A first conviction will also net a minimum one-year licence suspension, while a third would carry a lifetime driving ban.

STAY SAFE

"If you come across an aggressive driver who is speeding, the best thing you can do is stay calm, focus on your driving and do not engage with the other driver," said Stewart.

Both CAA and police officials said the best option is to follow the speed limit.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Lydia Chubak