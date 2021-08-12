Most people don't properly delete personal data before discarding electronics: U of G study

A new study from the University of Guelph found many people don't know how to properly delete their sensitive data before selling or discarding electronic devices.

The study shows many inadvertently leave sensitive data on thousands of cell phones, computers and cameras that get discarded every year.

"We underestimate the amount of information that our devices contain," said Hassan Khan, a computer science professor at the University of Guelph.

The study found at least a quarter of those who recently discarded a device used insecure methods to erase their data.

"Thirty per cent choose to manually delete data from their devices. So when you delete data manually, you're more likely to leave those data items and of course someone could recover those things from browser," Khan said.

Sakir Java, a technician at KW Cellular, says a lot of the devices that customers drop off aren't properly wiped of their data.

"I would say 95 per cent of the time their information is still on there," he said. "A lot of people just think that if you remove your SIM card that's all that matters that has your information on it."

The president of a local tech recycling plant says it is also important to remove information on broken or defected devices that get recycled.

"So what we do is we use this machine here to destroy their laptop, desktop, SSD, back-up storage devices," said Jose Palacio, president of Eco-Tech, adding its crucial sensitive information doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

According to Khan, the best way to properly delete data is by hitting the factory reset button on the device.

"Once factory restart deletes data, using normal forensic tools, no one will be able to recover that data," he explained.