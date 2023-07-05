'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team

A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).

It started as somewhat of a joke between seven beer league buddies and a few weeks later became a reality.

“We kind of joked around – what would it be like if we owned a team? Get down to the grassroots level and see if we can attract fans,” said Rob McIntosh, who will be the new president of the Brantford Bandits.

While they won’t say how much they spent – they said it’s worth it – to build something new and exciting that gets the attention of fans from surrounding communities.

“I can tell you that the league's got a couple franchises for sale and I think the asking price is around half a million. So we’re not far from that,” said Eric Boissonneault, who will be new director of operations for the team.

Becoming the new owners of the Brantford Bandits wasn’t something they ever expected would happen – all seven of the new owners live in Waterloo region.

“As we get older in our careers, most people look forward to retirement – we buy a hockey team,” laughed Boissonneault.

The new owners have already had success in their businesses, with careers ranging from film to tech to landscaping.

“The divide and conquer mentality of bringing our own individual skill sets into a franchise,” said McIntosh.

But they’re not all new to hockey. Most of them have been playing pickup hockey together for more than a decade – and some have experience beyond that.

“I was on the board for the Waterloo Siskins for five or six years so I’ve got experience in the league,” said Boissonneault.

The previous owner of the Bandits owned three teams in total but they think they can bring something new to the table.

“This was at the Junior B level and [he had one in] the junior A [and in the] OHL. So he had a lot on his plate. So this team didn’t get the attention that we can bring to it when we don’t have anything else,” said McIntosh.

They already have most of their roster already filled when it comes to staff.

Their first hire is the director of student athlete development at Victus Academy in Kitchener. He will be the new general manager of the Bandits. Victus Academy is also where the Bandits will train – off the ice. The team will practice in Cambridge, at an arena that’s under construction and play at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.

The new owners want to prove that just because the team is labeled as Brantford – they want surrounding areas to also get excited about the team.

“I think the fan base can grow from anywhere. And I think that the sponsorship can grow from anywhere,” said Boissonneault.

Long-term, the new owners hope to bring Junior B hockey back to Kitchener – something the city hasn’t seen since the Kitchener Dutchmen left and moved to Ayr to become the Ayr Centennials.

LOOKING AHEAD

They already have about 20 out of 25 players committed to play for the Bandits.

Nick Hambly, 18, from Kitchener, played with the team last year. He said he is looking forward to a new year with new owners.

“I think it’s four returning players. And they’re all guys that want to win. So that it is nice,” Hambly said.

Last season, the Bandits only won 2 out of 50 games. But the new owners said it is more than just about winning. They hope to build a program – not just a team – that can teach young players the importance of community.

“Volunteer work. Helping the kids in the minor hockey level with coaching with clinics,” said Boissonneault.

The new season kicks off in September.