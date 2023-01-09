Most people who offer Crime Stoppers tips don't collect reward, officials say

January is Crime Stoppers Month and Rainbow Crime Stoppers in Sudbury has released statistics on crime reporting in the area.

Crime Stoppers is an organization that takes tips from the public to help with ongoing criminal investigations. The theme of this year’s month is ‘Stand Up – Stand Together.’

Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said Monday that the need for the group continues to grow.

“It’s a safe way to report crime and ensure you’re supporting the community and we have a safe community,” Lefebvre said.

“That why it’s important we’re supporting the program.”

In the last few decades, millions of dollars have been recovered thanks to tips on the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Officials say that the benefits far exceed the cost of operations.

“The numbers are just staggering -- and we’re talking just Sudbury and area,” said Terry Ames of Crime Stoppers.

“(A total of) $53 million worth of drugs and property have been seized with those 4,100 crimes and it really is a staggering number.”

Reward amounts are determined by the crime but Ames said only a small portion of tipsters come forward to collect their money.

“Less than 30 per cent of all tips are collected,” he said.

“That means that people are calling because … they want to see or do something about crime or they’re in a situation and they want to help. It’s not about the money.”

Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen said police appreciate the help they receive.

“We can’t do this alone,” Pedersen said.

“We have a community that cares. I know the community wants to live in a safe community. So … do the right thing and help us help you.”