Most popular dog and cat names in Calgary for 2021

A dog and cat cuddle together on a couch in a stock photo. (Getty Images)

Pandemic isolation and work from home have prompted a spike in pet ownership across Canada, but what are the most popular names for these newly acquired pals?

This week, pet care company Rover.com released its list of the most popular cat and dog names of the year.

Founded in 2011, Rover.com is an online marketplace for people looking to buy or sell pet care services like dog sitting or dog walking.

"We dug into our database of tens of thousands of pet parents on Rover to come up with the most popular dog and cat names," the company said on its site.

According to Rover.com, the top female dog names in Calgary this year are as follows:

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Lucy
  4. Molly
  5. Rosie
  6. Daisy
  7. Lola
  8. Stella
  9. Ruby
  10. Maggie

The top male dog names are:

  1. Charlie
  2. Max
  3. Gus
  4. Milo
  5. Winston
  6. Ollie
  7. Rocky
  8. Tucker
  9. Jasper
  10. Murphy

Calgary's top female cat names are:

  1. Luna
  2. Chloe
  3. Lola
  4. Willow
  5. Daisy
  6. Kitty
  7. Molly
  8. Nala
  9. Roxy
  10. Lucy

And Calgary's top male cat names are:

  1. Gus
  2. Loki
  3. Archie
  4. Blue
  5. Charlie
  6. Frank
  7. Milo
  8. Smokey
  9. Benny
  10. Jack

To see the most popular pet names in Canada, you can visit Rover.com.

