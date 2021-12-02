Most popular dog and cat names in Calgary for 2021

Pandemic isolation and work from home have prompted a spike in pet ownership across Canada, but what are the most popular names for these newly acquired pals?

This week, pet care company Rover.com released its list of the most popular cat and dog names of the year.

Founded in 2011, Rover.com is an online marketplace for people looking to buy or sell pet care services like dog sitting or dog walking.

"We dug into our database of tens of thousands of pet parents on Rover to come up with the most popular dog and cat names," the company said on its site.

According to Rover.com, the top female dog names in Calgary this year are as follows:

Bella Luna Lucy Molly Rosie Daisy Lola Stella Ruby Maggie

The top male dog names are:

Charlie Max Gus Milo Winston Ollie Rocky Tucker Jasper Murphy

Calgary's top female cat names are:

Luna Chloe Lola Willow Daisy Kitty Molly Nala Roxy Lucy

And Calgary's top male cat names are:

Gus Loki Archie Blue Charlie Frank Milo Smokey Benny Jack

To see the most popular pet names in Canada, you can visit Rover.com.