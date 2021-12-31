A muskie attack, COVID-19 rules and restrictions, and tales of travel woes contributed to the most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2021.

By the numbers, these were the top article clicks over the past year at CTVNewsWindsor.ca:

1. $6,200 ticket issued to Windsor, Ont. man after crossing Canada-U.S. border by Bob Bellacicco

A Windsor, Ont. man wants to fight a $6,200 ticket for crossing the Canada-United States border.

2. Windsor Ironman triathlete recounts 'mistaken Muskie attack' in Lake St. Clair by Rich Garton

When Matt Gervais jumped into Lake St. Clair for a three-kilometre swim Friday morning, he didn’t expect it would end with 13 stitches and a too-close-for-comfort interaction with a Muskie.

3. Family with unvaccinated two-year-old has warning for travellers after being turned away from Leamington, Ont., hotel by Melanie Borrelli

A Leamington, Ont., hotel general manager and a Montreal family that was turned away over the weekend are both cautioning travelers to check the details of a reservation before booking.

4. Windsor, Ont., store posts sign barring those who received the COVID-19 vaccine from shopping inside by Alana Hadadean

A Windsor, Ont., health and wellness business has posted a sign informing customers that they will not be allowed to enter the store if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

5. OPP to investigate discriminatory job posting by Stefanie Masotti

A discriminatory online job posting for a position at a Kingsville restaurant is under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

6. 'Brides are in tears': Restrictions coming for Windsor-Essex, Ont., weddings, bars and restaurants by Angelo Aversa

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced on Friday, Sept. 3 new restrictions that will affect restaurants, bars, weddings and funerals.

7.Restrictions ease at Canada-U.S. border by Angelo Aversa

Restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border are easing, but it’s not open to everyone as some believe.