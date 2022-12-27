Neighbour disputes, the so-called Freedom Convoy and bridge blockade, a concerning poster at a LaSalle high school, and how one man saved money in the midst of inflation contributed to the most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2022.

By the numbers, these were the top article clicks over the past year at CTVNewsWindsor.ca:

Liz Agostinis says she never expected her daughter's dream of being gifted a camping trailer that she could use for travelling would turn into a nightmare.

Thousands of transport truck drivers are convoying across the country Sunday to protest the current federal vaccine mandate for cross-border travel.

After nearly eight weeks in a dispute over the condition of an RV donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Tecumseh mother and daughter have received a replacement camper.

Every week, Wyse Jamali gets into his car and heads for the Ambassador Bridge. But after the 27-year-old from Windsor gets to Detroit, he's not looking for Coney dogs or a place to sit and watch a Tigers Game.

A Windsor couple is upset after having to remove five bird feeders from their front yard or face penalty.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lost a court battle, to protect the documents they used to approve the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A LaSalle mom is expressing concern online over a “tasteless” poster in a classroom at her daughter’s school.

An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.

The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.

A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.