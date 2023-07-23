Most-read: Homeowner scams, Ontario rental prices, business robberies

Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.

Both schemes targeted homeowners in Waterloo Region and other areas of Ontario.

Police released information about both of them on Thursday.

In the first case, police said the accused told homeowners they were entitled to money through a lawsuit against HVAC companies involving products they’d previously purchased, like air conditioners, furnaces, HEPA filters and water filtration systems.

Homeowners were told they could only receive the money through home renovations. Using high-pressure tactics, the accused allegedly convinced the victims to sign contracts.

Contractors working with the accused would then complete quick and often poor-quality renovations at the victims’ homes, police said.

Then in the days or weeks that followed, the accused would use the information from the contracts to take out liens against the victims’ homes for amounts ranging from $40,000 and $70,000, police said.

A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada is painting a bleak outlook for those who want to spend less than 30 per cent of their gross income on housing.

Released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, the report calculated a “rental wage,” which is the hourly wage required to rent an apartment and still fall within the affordable living calculated by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as less than 30 per cent of before-tax household income.

“The rental wage is considerably higher than minimum wage in every single province. Even in the three provinces with the highest minimum wage in Canada—B.C., Ontario, and Alberta—there’s a shortfall in what minimum-wage workers earn and the rent they have to pay, on average,” the report reads.

The estimated rental wage would allow tenants to spend no more than 30 per cent of their pre-tax earnings on rent, and it assumes tenants work a standard 40-hour week for all 52 weeks of the year.

The report shows Ontario’s $15.50 minimum wage falls well below the actual wage of $27.54 needed to rent a one-bedroom apartment and the calculated $33.19 wage needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after three Waterloo region businesses were robbed Sunday night and Monday morning.

During a media briefing Monday afternoon, police said two stolen vehicles were seized as well as a replica firearm.

“The vehicles were taken to our headquarters where they will be searched,” said Jason Boutcher, an inspector with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

According to police, a pharmacy near Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue in Kitchener was robbed, followed by financial institution on Erb Street West in Waterloo around 8:45 a.m., and then another robbery less than an hour later, at a pharmacy on Stanley Street in Ayr.

The arrests were made at three different parking lots in Waterloo around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

According to police, officers believe all suspects involved in the robberies are in custody.

All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted about the crash shortly before noon on Saturday.

OPP say the closure stretched from exit 55 (County Road 52 & Trinity Road) to exit 41 (Brant County Road 18 & Garden Avenue).

There are no details on injuries at this time but photos submitted to CTV news show a badly damaged vehicle in the grass median of the highway. Another vehicle can be seen in the grass to the right of the highway.

Guelph police say a woman has been charged with providing alcohol to minors during her daughter's 14th birthday party Friday night.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a house party near Victoria Road South and York Road.

Police said a witness said several teens were outside fighting.

Upon arrival, police spoke to those involved in the altercation, and determined a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were “very intoxicated.”

Police said the two teens were sent home with their parents.

Police said the 43-year-old Guelph woman was charged under the Liquor Licence and Control Act with knowingly supplying liquor to persons under 19.