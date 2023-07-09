Most-read: New K-W hospital, London-Kitchener GO Train, smelly water

As planning for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo continues, the team behind the project is asking for public feedback about where the new facility should be located. Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, who are working together to develop the proposal for the new facility, have launched an online survey to hear from residents.

Some of the survey questions ask about the importance of travel time to the hospital, the amount of parking and proximity to public transit.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity – if not a once-in-two-generations opportunity for our community to have input on something that will impact the health and healthcare of people here and beyond for generations,” said Ron Gagnon, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital.

The hospitals are trying to figure out what’s most important to the community before they try to find a parcel of land.

It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener. Transit operator Metrolinx says the two-year pilot project, which connects London, St. Marys and Stratford for Toronto, will end on Oct. 13.

GO trains have been running on the route since the fall of 2021.

“It’s been really helpful and really convenient,” Stefan told CTV Kitchener while lining up to board a train to Toronto at the Stratford station on Friday.

Fellow commuter Theresa moved to Stratford in June, but still works in downtown Toronto.

“I have to be in the office three times a week, and right now, this is how I am getting there because I don’t have a car,” Theresa said.

A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). It started as somewhat of a joke between seven beer league buddies, and a few weeks, later became a reality.

“We kind of joked around – what would it be like if we owned a team? Get down to the grassroots level and see if we can attract fans,” said Rob McIntosh, who will be the new president of the Brantford Bandits.

While they won’t say how much they spent – they said it’s worth it – to build something new and exciting that gets the attention of fans from surrounding communities.

“I can tell you that the league's got a couple franchises for sale and I think the asking price is around half a million. So we’re not far from that,” said Eric Boissonneault, who will be new director of operations for the team.

Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes. From the kitchen sink to the shower, several residents have voiced concerns online about a suspicious stench.

"It's a very pungent odour," said Susan Fielding, who lives near Highway 401. "It has a rotten vegetable-type smell."

It's approaching the two-week mark since she started saying "pee-ew."

Her family isn't drinking the water and she says many neighbours aren't taking the risk with showering. She estimates about 25 homes are stuck with the stench based on who she's talked to and posts she's seen online.

A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Raymond Wright went to the store to pick up some snacks and decided to purchase a ticket.

“The cashier picked the ticket for me, and it turned out to be a winner,” he said in an OLG news release.

The 42-year-old, who works in concrete forming, said he played his ticket on his front steps when he discovered he won big

“My heart was pounding out my chest,” he said. “At first, I couldn’t even talk. I was shaking so hard I threw my drink!”