Most-read stories of the week: Hot housing market, fatal shooting, life-saving cellphone feature

Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.

Despite earning around $90,000 a year between her work as mayor, regional councillor and with the local electric utility, she says she can’t afford to buy a home in the municipality she leads.

“I do live at home with my parents,” Salonen says. “Living in this region is really not attainable for a young professional who has university debt and I know I'm certainly not alone in that.”

Located just outside Kitchener-Waterloo, Wilmot Township has a population of around 22,000. According to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors, the average home in Wilmot sold for $916,167 last month.

While it’s worth noting Salonen is just 28 years old, her situation is still unique among her political peers.

A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.

Family members have identified Joshua Tarnue, 18, as the victim of a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired outside a business.

When they arrived, police found an 18-year-old Kitchener man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Hannah Ralph is recovering in the ICU following a crash that sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her family is crediting a new feature on her cellphone for a quick emergency response.

The 21-year-old Hamilton, Ont. native was driving in a rural area near Flesherton, a small community between Owen Sound and Shelburne, when she was involved in a serious collision on Aug. 5.

Her family says they were alerted to the incident by the crash detection system on Ralph’s iPhone.

A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton was closed for several hours on Wednesday after a fatal head-on crash.

It’s a scene people who live nearby say has become all too common.

The collision happened between Concession roads 11 and 12 around 8:20 a.m. near the community of Freelton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a white car was travelling northbound when it veered into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a delivery van.

Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.

Emergency crews were called to a crash between a transport truck and pickup truck on Listowel Road at Floradale Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say the transport truck was heading east and collided with the pickup truck that was stopped for traffic.

The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old from Woolwich Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.