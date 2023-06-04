Most-read stories of the week: OPP officer killed, robbery thwarted, company files for bankruptcy

The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened, according to the county.

Neighbours say the corner of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 is well known for being dangerous.

“It’s happened far too often, honestly,” said Bob Hart, who lives and works nearby. “There’s been a lot of accidents at this intersection.”

He says just last week, there was another serious crash at the same location.

Hart saw emergency services rushing to a collision there Monday morning.

Police say an unmarked police cruiser and a school bus collided at the intersection shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday. Both drivers were killed. The officer has been identified as 35-year-old Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau. The name of the bus driver has not been released.

There were no students on the bus or passengers in either vehicle.

Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work Wednesday morning.

Robinson was in her family’s store, Connect Equipment, on Huron Road near Trussler Road in Kitchener, when she says two shoplifters tried to take off with around $5,000 worth of tools like chainsaws and quick-cuts.

It happened around 11 a.m. and the entire incident was captured on security cameras.

“They had product in their hands and they were running as fast as they could out the front door,” Robinson said. “So I started screaming for all the guys, yelling ‘You’re not going to rob us!’ And I’m running out after them and all the guys are following behind me.”

Robinson and around five other employees chased the men out the door as they jumped into a car.

She says she was determined not to let them get away.

The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.

Injection Technologies is based out of Windsor but their Kitchener facility, located on Ardelt Place, goes by the name Inject Tech Plastics. Their website states in 2018, IT Group added Inject Tech Plastics and then acquired the company Moldco, which focuses on custom molding, in 2020.

According to documents obtained by CTV News, Injection Technologies Inc., has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and their receiver is Deloitte.

According to those documents, one of which is dated May 17, 2023, Injection Technologies, Inject Tech Plastics and Moldco are distinct legal entities but they operate as a single entity in several ways. For example, Injection Technologies is the named tenant on the lease for the Kitchener facility.

The document notes that the operation in Kitchener is not currently profitable and a receivership will allow for both locations to be marketed as standalone entities.

One of two people involved in a serious collision in a Guelph parking lot has died from his injuries.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling on Stone Road West around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when the driver suffered a medical incident.

“The vehicle collided with the centre median on Stone Road and then left the roadway, drove across the grass area and into the parking lot [across from] Stone Road Mall,” said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph Police.

As the pickup crossed the grass, it hit a 32-year-old woman.

“The young lady who was struck, we believe, was sitting on the grass reading a book at the time,” said Tracey.

The pickup struck one vehicle on Stone Road West and another in the parking lot. That second vehicle then hit a couple of other parked vehicles.

Police say no one was inside the vehicles at the time of the collision.

“From eyewitness accounts, the male was unconscious at the time the vehicle left the road so it does appear a medical condition was the cause of the initial collision,” said Tracey.

The driver has only been identified as a 64-year-old Guelph man.

The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.

Eric Idle was in the audience of the Saturday evening performance, but they only discovered this when he was called up on stage.

The British actor, comedian, musician, and creator of the musical sang and whistled along with "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

The appearance was also a surprise to many of the cast too.

"It's 50 years on June 3 since Monty Python arrived at Pearson Airport," said Idle. "50 years since we toured Canada. It's really fabulous."

Idle told CTV News it was his first time visiting Stratford and first time seeing Spamalot in about five years. He also credited the performers for doing a great job bringing the story to life.