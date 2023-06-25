Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping

The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.

Lincoln is a senior-kindergarten student at St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary school. On June 9, the entire school was going to church. Everyone boarded the buses and left – except Lincoln.

“I asked my teacher to go to the bathroom. My teacher forgot I was in the bathroom,” Lincoln told CTV News.

According to Lincoln and his mother – the school forgot Lincoln and when he tried to go back in the school, the doors were locked.

“I was scared and sad,” he said.

Lincoln explained how he hid in the bushes and shouted for help. Roughly ten minutes later, a teacher who decided to drive to church, heard Lincoln and watched him until the rest of the school returned.

What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.

Cathy Beacham and Carrie McCollum, strangers to each other, were driving in their separate vehicles around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Street and Southwood Drive. Beacham was about to turn onto Cedar Street on her way to the bank when something caught her eye from a Corvette stopped at the red light.

“When I was turning, I could see there were flames underneath the car,” Beacham said.

Inside, she saw a man.

“I could see him trying to get out. He sort of had one leg out, so I turned the corner, parked my vehicle and went over,” she explained.

“He was an older gentleman, and he was having some difficulty.”

Odd Duck Wine and Provisions in downtown Kitchener is not accepting tips from customers, instead management is paying the staff of ten above the regional living wage rate set at $19.95 an hour by the Ontario Living Wage Network.

“The biggest thing it comes down to is psychological safety for our staff,” Jon Rennie, the culinary director at Odd Duck Wine & Provisions said. “We basically make up the difference to pay people by increasing the prices a little bit and better sourcing.”

The wage approach does result in some higher prices for their items. But the restaurant believes customers will be willing to pay a higher price for peace of mind.

On a warm evening right before summer began, disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. As for the cause, the franchisee is pointing towards a disagreement with the company.

A woman named Andrea Schlegel-Parsons identified herself as the franchise owner and lease holder, and sat outside the store with her staff amidst signs that read "We Support Our Boss" and “We want our jobs back!”

Schlegel-Parsons says she arrived Monday morning to find the locks changed, prompting her to seek a court order affirming her rights to the space. As the situation unfolded, the doors remained closed, leaving customers empty handed and staff out of work.

"My staff are out of jobs, and I would like my staff who are dedicated to the store, and to the brand and to serving our customers -- I'd like them to get their jobs back," said Schlegel-Parsons. “It’s huge. This is my livelihood and this is the livelihood of our staff.”

An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.

Dashcam footage of the crash, provided by trucker Chase Anderson, shows two trucks colliding at highway speeds, resulting in one truck being pushed into the centre barrier and sustaining heavy damage, and spilling diesel.

“The only thing I'm thinking, how am I going to get around this? Either I go this way, or I slam on the brakes,” he said. “I thought I could try to pass them, and the guy all of a sudden started veering this way, so I locked up my brakes to the point that I cooked off a lot of brake pads.”

The video footage shows a truck crossing three lanes of traffic and colliding with a passing tractor-trailer. The trucks both slam into the concrete median separating east and westbound traffic.

“I locked up my brakes, thinking I was going to be in this collision, and I'm like ‘oh no,”’ said Anderson.