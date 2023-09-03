Most Shuswap residents will have power restored by the end of the week, BC Hydro says

Despite the fire danger easing in some areas of B.C.’s Shuswap region, more than 3,600 properties remain under evacuation order with around 2,300 told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“To be very clear, there is still fire,” said Marg Drysdale, information officer with BC Wildfire Service at a Columbia Shuswap Regional District briefing Sunday. “Residents will continue to see fire within the perimeter. There will be unburnt fuels that will continue to burn around the perimeter.”

She said the Bush Creek East wildfire is still considered out of control, but crews have been making good progress over recent days and mop up activities have started.

“Crews have been able to get onto the fires and get some solid work done over the last few days,” she said. “A lot of the work they are currently doing is mop up. Crews are going to be doing a lot of mop up and patrol.”

In addition to fire, the North Shuswap area is considered dangerous for several reasons.

“This includes ash pits that you can fall in, danger trees which may fall without warning and hazardous ash and debris,” said Tracy Hughes, an information officer with the CSRD.

During Sunday’s briefing, BC Hydro also provided an update as crews continue to rebuild crucial infrastructure.

“We lost about 27 kilometres of power lines, 430 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment that all needs to be replaced,” said Mary Anne Coules with BC Hydro.

Coules said more than 2,500 homes in the area would have power restored by Sunday afternoon, aiming to have power back in most areas by the end of the week.

During Sunday’s briefing officials confirmed 131 structures were completely destroyed in Celista, one of the hardest hit communities in the Shuswap.

Preparations are underway in the Shuswap Lake area to have residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged in the Bush Lake East wildfire to privately view and assess their losses, Hughes said Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to you, those who have experienced losses,” she said. “It seems unimaginable I'm sure, and there are really just no words but to say that we're here, we're here to try to help you through this process.”

BC Wildfire Service says 176 firefighters are currently assigned to the Bush Creek East fire.

With files from The Canadian Press.