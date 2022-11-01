'Most wanted' suspects sought after riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver

Weeks after festivalgoers rioted over the last-minute cancellation of a Lil Baby performance in East Vancouver, authorities are asking the public to help identify their 10 "most wanted" suspects.

The riot erupted at the Breakout Festival on the night of Sept. 18, when the headliner's show was cancelled shortly before he was scheduled to take the stage at the PNE Amphitheatre. There were about 5,200 attendees at the venue when the announcement was made.

"People were disappointed at this and so they acted out," Insp. Dale Weidman of the Vancouver Police Department said Tuesday. "What they ended up doing was causing over $300,000 worth of damage."

Authorities said rioters destroyed food kiosks, overturned tables and fought during a chaotic night that saw the mayhem spill out from the PNE into the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Organizers of the two-day Breakout Festival issued a statement on social media saying Lil Baby had been “too sick to perform,” and promising to provide attendees with partial refunds.

Days after the riot, police began asking the public to provide any photos or videos of the destruction – leading investigators to single out 10 individuals they are now hoping to track down.

"We're asking people to identify (the) suspects and hold them accountable," Weidman said. "We believe these people will be known – they'll be neighbours, they'll be classmates, friends, ex-friends."

Authorities said they're focusing their investigation on those suspects because they believe they are responsible for some of the most dangerous acts carried out that night, including some that might have put others at risk.

More details are available on the department's website, which notes one suspect allegedly "threw objects towards people, glass refrigerators, and a light fixture, causing it to shatter." Three others are accused of assault.

Some of the suspects appear to be "on the younger side," Weidman acknowledged, encouraging them to come forward to avoid additional pictures being released as the investigation continues.

"We realize that some of these images of people will be embarrassing for them, but I do think it's important to be accountable for your actions," he said.

"If people feel that they want to turn themselves in, they'll be treated respectfully."

Anyone with information on the suspects can provide tips using an online form. Weidman said people can provide details anonymously if they wish.