Most-watched CTV Windsor videos of 2021

image.jpg

Spot news, COVID-19 vaccinations, the border and quirky stories contributed to the most-watched CTV Windsor videos of 2021.

By the numbers, these were the top video clicks over the past year at CTVNewsWindsor.ca:

  1. Fully vaccinated customers denied by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske
  2. The scene of a double-fatal crash in Windsor Footage by CTV Windsor's Rich Garton.
  3. Windsor’s first container home by CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco
  4. CBSA's best practices for crossing the border by CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa
  5. Large explosion in Wheatley, Ont. by Angelo Aversa
  6. Ironman triathlete bitten by muskie by CTV Windsor's Rich Garton
  7. Highlighting the issue of homelessness by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske
