Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work week
There is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
According to Environment Canada, Ottawa could see a rain or snow Friday morning, wind coming from the west at 20 km/h. The temperature will fall to -1 in the afternoon.
Friday night, flurries ending late in the evening then clearing – low of -5, wind chill making it feel like -9.
For the weekend, Saturday is expected to be sunny with clouds moving in late in the afternoon. High of 8 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 5 degrees.
The forecast for Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 10 degrees.
