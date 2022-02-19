iHeartRadio

Motel fire in Wasaga Beach causes thousands in damage

A fire in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Viewer photo)

A fire in a Wasaga Beach motel caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Crews were called to the Main Street hotel at 12 p.m. Saturday after a fire broke out in the utility room.

The hotel was mostly empty at the time, so there were no injuries, and no one will be displaced.  

