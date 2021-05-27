Mother and daughter targeted in alleged racist road rage incident in Esquimalt

Victoria police say a mother and daughter are physically uninjured after a driver reportedly drove at them multiple times in Esquimalt.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Craigflower Road and Arcadia Street on Tuesday afternoon when the woman and her daughter were cycling in the area.

The victims told police that a white man driving a sports car steered towards the pair and tried to run them off the road around 4:30 p.m.

After driving past the victims, police say the man turned around so he could drive towards the mother and daughter again, this time swerving towards them while they were biking in a bicycle lane. As he drove at the pair, police say the man was yelling "hateful and racist slurs" at the pair.

Police are now searching for the man in what is being described as a hate-motivated incident.

The man is described as a roughly 20-year-old white male with blonde hair who was wearing a baseball hat at the time. The vehicle he was driving is described as a black sports car, that may have been an Acura, with red seats.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.