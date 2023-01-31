Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse

Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, police were notified of an issue involving several dogs and a cat being kept in two vehicles parked at a hotel on Bryne Drive.

Officers that responded to the call expressed genuine concern about the health and well-being of the animals and received assistance from the Ministry of the Solicitor General Animal Welfare Services.

The animals were evidently very ill and required immediate veterinary care.

Three dogs were surrendered to the OSPCA Barrie Animal Centre, and one, a German Shepherd, required emergency surgery to remove a foreign body from its stomach.

Barrie police say the owners of the animals involved in the investigation manipulated the kindness of several local agencies and church organizations to obtain supplies and financial support.

Police say the owners left Barrie without paying the surgical costs that saved the life of the very ill German Shepherd. The dog now remains in the care of the Barrie OSPCA.

The female owners from Sarnia, who are 54 and 23 years of age, are now wanted for offences under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act and the Criminal Code of Canada.

The mother and daughter are believed to be travelling together in a 2008 beige coloured Dodge Caravan, and a 2003 gray/silver coloured Toyota Highlander with a small utility trailer.

The primary concern now is the well-being of the other animals they are travelling with, including a number of newborn puppies.

Police are asking anyone who sees these females or the vehicles they are travelling in to contact them or the nearest police service.