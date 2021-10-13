Mother and son from Pembroke, Ont. win $253,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw
A mother and son from Pembroke, Ont. who play the lottery together are more than $253,000 richer after a second-place win on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Corinne Tracey and her son Maverick Bertrand bought the ticket at the Metro on Pembroke Street for the June 12 draw. Betrand recently made the trip to Toronto to collect the winnings.
"She discovered the win when she checked the ticket at the store," he said in a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. "She was with my grandfather, so he is the one who told me the good news. When I asked him how much, he told me it was enough to afford a limo to get to Toronto to collect my prize."
Bertrand says he plans to use his share to buy a house for himself and his mother.
"This win feels like a golden ticket to me. Just call me Charlie," he said.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
RVH to expand into Innisfil with new South CampusRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its future South Campus would be built in Innisfil, south of Stroud.