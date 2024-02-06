Mother and son out $11.5K after unknowingly buying stolen car: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after a mother and son bought a vehicle they didn't know was stolen.

Police say the pair bought a 2015 Honda CRV for $11,500 from a man in Mississauga on Saturday.

When they brought the vehicle to Service Ontario to register it, they were told to contact police.

Police found out it had been stolen from Toronto. The keys were seized and the vehicle was impounded and set to be returned to the owner.