Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested

A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.

The two had been reported missing on Thursday.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He remains in police in custody.

RCMP Major Crimes are investigating the homicides.

Hinton is located approximately 284 kilometres west of Edmonton and 81 kilometres northeast of Jasper, Alta.

