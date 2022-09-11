Mother and young daughter struck in Costco parking lot

A mother and her young daughter were struck by a vehicle in the Wellington Road Costco parking lot Saturday evening.

The collision occurred shortly after 6:00 pm when an elderly male driver entered a state of medical distress while driving in the parking lot.

The drivers' vehicle struck the two pedestrians as they were heading into Costco.

The victim was pushing her daughter in a stroller at the time.

The vehicle continued on to hit three additional unoccupied parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

Costco employees removed the keys to the man's vehicle. The driver was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived and were able to determine his condition.

All three people were transported to hospital.

The female remained in a serious but stable condition Saturday evening. Her daughter's injuries were minor, but she is still being assessed.

The driver is in a stable condition.

London Police reopened the blocked off portion of the parking lot at 8:30 pm.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.