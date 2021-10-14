Mother bear shot dead near Edson, Alta., officers asking for tips
Fish and wildlife officers are trying to track down a person who shot a grizzly bear and left its carcass laying on a logging road west of Edmonton.
The mother of two cubs was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 9, west of Edson, Alta., off of Swanson Road.
A spokesperson with Alberta Justice said it was killed with a high-powered rifle.
The bear was known to frequent the area with her cubs, who are believed to be 2 yearsold.
The cubs will be left alone as officers said they are old enough to survive on their own.
Grizzly bears are considered a threatened species in Alberta and hunting them is illegal. The penalty could be as much as a fine of $100,000 and two years in jail.
Fish and wildlife said another bear found dead on Oct. 11 near Highway 16 was hit by a vehicle, and not related to their poaching investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or report online at alberta.ca/report-poacher.aspx
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.
-
Public sector workers in N.L. must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17Public sector workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of being placed on leave without pay.
-
Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent saleErie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.
-
Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 electionCoun. Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.