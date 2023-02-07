Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip

A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.

The child was rescued on Saturday after police received a tip from the FBI in the United States 48 hours earlier detailing prolific and ongoing sexual abuse of a young child in Alberta.

The alleged sexual abuse was uncovered after the arrest of Brian Davis, 30, in Yuba City, Calif., in October. He's accused of performing sexual acts on a victim under the age of 10 and possession of obscene matter involving a minor in sexual acts with the intent to distribute, ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit said.

Investigators discovered the man had been communicating through the social media platform Kik with a woman somewhere in the Edmonton region.

The chats between the two showed graphic sexual abuse of the woman's child, ALERT said.

"I’ve been a police officer for nearly 22 years and with this unit for nearly three, and this is some of the most egregious material I’ve been exposed to," Sgt. Kerry Shima told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

After receiving the tip, investigators worked quickly to identify the mother and the child.

"The FBI provided us with that information on Friday morning and as a unit we pulled together and recognized the urgency of the situation. Our unit did an incredible job of working around the clock from Friday into Saturday night to do this."

The 35-year-old mother of the child has been charged with:

Sexual exploitation;

Sexual interference;

Arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child;

Making child pornography;

Distribution of child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

The mother's name has not been released to protect the identity of the toddler.

"We’re typically dealing with male offenders. It’s very rare that we’re going to come across a mother offending on a child as well. That in itself as everyone can understand is quite shocking," Shima said.

"Early indications in our investigation are that the abuse has been ongoing for quite some time."

The woman has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Feb. 22.

The toddler was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Shima says the child has since been released from hospital and is receiving help from a variety of specialized agencies.

Investigators say the toddler's father was unaware of the alleged offences, and has been fully cooperative with the investigation.