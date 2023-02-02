Mother, daughter duo arrested in animal abuse investigation

A mother and daughter from Sarnia are under arrest and facing charges associated with animal abuse.

On Friday, Barrie police were made aware of two vehicles parked at a hotel on Bryne Drive in possession of 14 dogs and one cat.

With the assistance of the Ministry of the Solicitor General Animal Welfare Services, it was determined the animals were being kept in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions."

Police said the animals were sick and required immediate veterinary care.

Three dogs and the cat were surrendered to the OSPCA Barrie Animal Centre, and one, a German Shepherd, required emergency surgery to remove a foreign body from its stomach.

SPCA offered to take all remaining dogs so they could receive proper care.

Police said the owners left Barrie without paying the surgical costs that saved the life of the sick German Shepherd.

On Tuesday, police issued warrants for their arrest.

The women, a 54-year-old and a 23-year-old, turned themsevles in at the Sarnia Police Service Wednesday morning.

They are each charged with causing unnecessary suffering and two counts of causing damage or injury, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The women are set to appear in Barrie provincial court on March 22, 2023.

-with files from Catalina Gilles