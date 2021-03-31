Mother involved in Tuesday night Amber Alert charged

The mother of a two-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night has been charged by Winnipeg police.

The child was taken Tuesday around 5:26 p.m. after the mother had a supervised visit.

The Amber Alert was issued just after 8 p.m. after police determined the mother was likely leaving Winnipeg.

At around 9:10 p.m., the woman stopped at an RCMP detachment in Amaranth, Man. and the child was safe.

The mother has been charged with abduction where there is no custody order.

Police said she has been released on an undertaking.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.

CTV News is not naming the mother to protect the child's identity.