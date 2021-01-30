The cold temperatures gripping Ottawa this weekend allowed National Capital Commission crews to extend the open sections on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Starting Sunday at 8 a.m., a 5.7 kilometre section of the Rideau Canal Skateway, from Delaware Avenue to Bronson Avenue including Dow's Lake, will be open for skating.

"Mother nature has been delivering!" the NCC said on Twitter.

"This cold weather has been helping our hardworking Skateway crew."

Mother nature has been delivering! This cold weather has been helping our hard-working Skateway crew, and the green flag is going up on 5.7 km from Delaware to Bronson St, including Dows Lake, tomorrow, Jan 31, at 8 am. ⛸️



Info: https://t.co/IQHolFrHZx | #Ottnews #RideauCanal pic.twitter.com/ui4qSAxlD2

A 2.7 kilometre stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway from Pretoria Bridge to the Bank Street Bridge opened on Jan. 28.

This is the 51st season of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Skaters are asked to wear a mask while on the skateway to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and change rooms and food and beverage stands will be closed.

COVID-19 Precautions

The National Capital Commission suggests residents access those NCC assets, including the Rideau Canal Skateway, closest to their home, within their province of residence. The NCC notes the suggestion to only visit the Rideau Canal Skateway if you live close-by is consistent with stay-at-home orders in Ontario, which recommends avoiding non-essential trips.

Here is a look at some of the measures in place for skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway:

Mask use recommended on the skateway

Hand-washing and use of on-site hand sanitizer recommended

Bi-directional double staircases

Yield to oncoming traffic on single staircases

100 additional benches

Carry your belongings with you

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, change rooms and food and beverage stands will be closed along the Rideau Canal Skateway. Fire pits and picnic tables will be unavailable.

Washrooms will be open along the Rideau Canal Skateway, but capacity will be limited and masks will be required indoors.

SKATING CLOSE TO HOME

As the Rideau Canal Skateway opened for the season on Thursday, Ottawa Public Health tweeted a reminder to stay close to home when enjoying winter activities.

"The canal isn't the only place to lace up your skates – Ottawa has many local community rinks that offer public skating," said the health unit on Twitter.

A list of skating rinks open in Ottawa is available at Ottawa.ca