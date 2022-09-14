Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, police

The mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.

In a letter to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday, Deanne Lawrence said she sends her "deepest condolences" to the Berland family and that she's been praying they both see justice served.

On Sept. 7, three people were stabbed in northeast Edmonton. Two were expected to survive their injuries. Family identified the third victim, who died at the scene, as 38-year-old Brian Berland.

Clarence Lawrence was arrested that afternoon and later charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

"I am in no way condoning what my son has done. He has taken a life and injured two others, and will have to deal with the consequences accordingly," his mother told CTV News Edmonton.

"I am speaking out as one last cry to get my son the proper help that he needs, that has so far went unheard."

CTV News Edmonton requested an interview with Deanne Lawrence to clarify some of her statements but she declined. Parts of her letter are quoted below, edited for spelling.

According to the mother, "CJ" has struggled with addiction – and his family with finding him help – for years.

"We have taken him to doctors, hospitals, 24-hour access, called the police so many times that they stopped coming, and instead would call hours later to make sure the situation settled," Deanne Lawrence wrote.

"We have tried everything from unconditional nurturing love, to tough love being strict on him."

"I knew and told my son that nothing good would come from this meth addiction, I just never knew or could imagine that this would happen."

She says earlier on Sept. 7, CJ had gone to his grandmother's in "a fit of rage." He left, they later realized, with a knife, his mother said.

She heard about the string of attacks and police response on the radio.

The charges against her son have not been tested in court. A court appearance on Wednesday was rescheduled for next week after medical staff deemed he was not coherent enough to attend.

"Both our sons' lives were lost that day and both our families' lives will never be the same," Deanne Lawrence wrote.

She said things could have been different if her family had been given the help they sought.

"I want to talk about the mental health system as well as the Edmonton police services, so that maybe someone else's family will not have to endure what both our families are going through. We have to admit that this is a serious problem."

In a statement to CTV News, Edmonton Police Service expressed sympathies for the families but declined to comment further.

"This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and in the interests of preserving the integrity of the investigation and all future judicial proceedings, the EPS is unable to comment on the details of the file or the history of the accused," a police spokesperson said.

CTV News reached out to the ministries of justice and community and social services but has not heard back.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk