Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice

A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.

Laurie Lynn Goodman, 57, had a first court appearance Tuesday after being charged with one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of accessory after the fact.

CTV News Winnipeg has confirmed through sources she’s the mother of 29-year-old Tyler Scott Goodman who was charged in May with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

Winnipeg police said the charges against Laurie Goodman are in relation to allegations untruthful or misleading statements were provided to officers during their investigation.

None of the charges against Laurie or Tyler Goodman have been tested in court and both are presumed innocent.

Doug Reimer, Jordyn’s father, told reporters outside court Tuesday he has mixed feelings about the charges.

“We’re relieved. We’re happy she was charged,” Reimer said, adding the nature of the allegations are concerning to his family.

“Shocked is a good word. Sickened is a better word because as a parent, I’m on the other side of the fence. We did everything to teach our kids to do the right things.”

Jordyn’s parents previously said their daughter was the designated driver for a group of friends the night the driver of a pickup truck collided with her vehicle in a residential area of Transcona near where she grew up.

Her parents said Jordyn was in a happy place in her life when she was killed in the collision in the early hours of May 1 while visiting her hometown.

Reimer was a graduate of Transcona Collegiate and Edmonton’s MacEwan University where she was a member of the three-time champion MacEwan Griffins women’s hockey team, sharing the ice with Nikki, one of her three sisters.

The 24-year-old, who had finished school in Alberta, was living and working in Brandon at the time of her death.

Tyler Goodman was previously granted bail on several conditions including living with a surety, not driving, abstaining from alcohol and drugs and curfew checks.

Details and submissions made during his bail hearing are under a publication ban.

Laurie Goodman appeared in court Tuesday with her lawyer. Court heard she was previously released by police on an undertaking.

Neither Laurie Goodman nor her lawyer Matthew Raffey agreed to speak with CTV News Winnipeg outside court.

A judge approved a change requested by Raffey to his client’s release order to allow her to attend her son’s residence when he’s not present.

Laurie Goodman’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 13. A court date for Tyler Goodman has been scheduled for Sept. 12.