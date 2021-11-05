Mother of murdered teen 'disappointed' by 6-year sentence for guilty youth

A teenager found guilty of second degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Erica Hill has been sentenced as a youth.

The youth was 15 at the time of Hill's death at a house party in Oct. 2018. He's now 18, but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Crown made an application for an adult sentence following the trial in 2020.

During her sentencing decision Friday, Justice Janet McMurtry opted for a youth sentence. She said the youth did not have the judgement and maturity of an adult at the time of the murder while outlining her reasoning. She referenced psychological evaluations that found he had "experienced significant trauma throughout his life" that led to an inability to cope with stress and trauma, especially when feeling as though his safety is threatened.

The youth's actions that night were also described as reckless in whether someone died or not.

Erica Hill, 16, died at a Regina house party in October 2018. (Courtesy: Skye Hill)

The crown had called for the maximum seven-year sentence with no credit for time served in remand.

“We were of the view that should a youth sentence be imposed, it should be the maximum going forward,” Crown prosecutor Chris White said. “The evidence at the hearing was essentially that what needed to be done, the time required was measured in years not months.”

McMurtry handed the youth close to the maximum for a youth convicted of second degree murder, sentencing him to six years and eight months plus 18 months credit for time served.

Skye Hill, Erica's mother, told reporters outside court she was “disappointed” by the decision.

“I have a life sentence, my daughter has a life sentence, clearly there’s no justice,” Hill said, fighting back tears. “I lost my daughter, her friends lost a really good friend and there’s no replacing it. And he took that from us.”

"That decision would've been momentary, in the moment, made by a 15-year-old boy who was surrounded by other armed people and was drunk," said defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock. "So [McMurtry] had to balance that moral reality with the moral reality that the outcome was more terrible than anything most of us will ever have to deal with."

Two thirds of the five years remaining in the youth’s sentence will be served in custody.