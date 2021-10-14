Mother of teen fatally shot in Toronto says son was 'robbed of such a bright future'

The mother of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Toronto this summer says her son "was robbed of such a bright future."

Caden Francis was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot on July 3 near Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

Police said that Francis was on the road with friends when one or more suspects in a black SUV drove up and opened fire. No one else was injured.

On Thursday, police announced they charged a 15-year-old girl with first degree murder.

"It hurts my stomach," the victim's mother, Ursular Francis, told CTV News Toronto. "I cry at night to go to sleep."

She said Francis was a straight-A student with dreams of attending University.

He was murdered just steps from his home, near the basketball court where he loved to play with his friends.

"It's sad he was robbed of such a bright future," she said.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation, police say.

The family says they believe their son was called over to a car parked beside and when he approached the vehicle he was shot at least twice.

"I know my son is gone but I know he lives in me," she said.